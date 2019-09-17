Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Decreased Stake by $343,768 as Stock Value Rose; As Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Market Valuation Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.87 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.85M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 335,805 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,912 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371,000, down from 3,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.73. About 2.07 million shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Dolby Laboratories’s (NYSE:DLB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 145,056 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Moreover, Summit Creek Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 4,400 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 76,550 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc reported 112,874 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,400 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 19,075 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.40 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 20,587 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 6 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Beaconlight Cap Lc holds 5.39% or 319,723 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.73 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc has 6,260 shares. Yhb Advsr accumulated 0.92% or 29,818 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.34% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,548 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 48,233 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 3.48 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northern Trust Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Synovus Financial Corp reported 21,272 shares. Rmb Cap reported 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prudential Finance holds 327,314 shares. 1,580 are held by Atlantic Union Fincl Bank. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,534 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Metals Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500 should be 13% lower because a recession is coming, warns Deutsche Bank – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 17, 2019.