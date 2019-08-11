Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Boosted Its Holding; As Carbonite (CARB) Market Valuation Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted by $463,080 Its Holding

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 19,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 251,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 232,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.34M market cap company. It closed at $15.98 lastly. It is up 47.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $631,940 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 172,937 shares to 755,001 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,661 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

