Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $761,838; Coldstream Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group (CME) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 3,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 39,112 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, down from 43,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 346,072 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 30/03/2018 – Fintech alley cat gets the cream with £670m CME deal; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 809,177 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.40M, up from 803,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 13.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,239 shares to 90,798 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,724 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 3,460 shares to 41,486 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 30,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Vrdo Tax.