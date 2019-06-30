Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Btr Capital Management Cut Fedex (FDX) Holding by $1.26 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 971,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 8,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31 million shares traded or 149.95% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 29.77 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

