Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Bessemer Securities Has Lowered Its Stake; 3M (MMM) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Increased Its Position

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47M shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 2,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 42,335 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, up from 40,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance" on September 21, 2019

