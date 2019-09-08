Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose While Sabal Trust Co Lowered Its Holding by $23.63 Million; Mid (MAA) Position Held by Glenmede Trust Company Na

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 - CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 07/05/2018 - CME's SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 30/05/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/05/2018 - CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 30/05/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 3669.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 15,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 15,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 367,023 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95M for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME Group falls after posting in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce holds 43,753 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13,462 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.78% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 200,717 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Company. Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Soros Fund Lc holds 0.18% or 46,102 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 61,901 shares in its portfolio. 4,259 are owned by Efg Asset (Americas). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability owns 206,960 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Com owns 209 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited holds 441,141 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.14% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd owns 151,181 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,775 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 118,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 4.16 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0.02% or 112,760 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.02% or 99,369 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 5,766 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt reported 15,222 shares. Financial holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares. Natixis LP has invested 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Us Retail Bank De stated it has 10,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 6,000 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 9,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 100,448 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,185 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 13,605 shares stake.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 375,665 shares to 693,790 shares, valued at $50.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Port by 9,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,932 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Is Poised For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Can Huff And You Can Puff, But You Can’t Blow This REIT Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “MAA Reports Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Want To Retire Today? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Presents At Nareit’s REITweek Investor Conference 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.