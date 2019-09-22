Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Trimmed Position; As Astronics Com (ATRO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Reinhart Partners Decreased Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/03/2018 – Fintech alley cat gets the cream with £670m CME deal; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (ATRO) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 56,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 107,218 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 164,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Astronics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 454,083 shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.43 million for 22.28 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.81 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

