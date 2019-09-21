Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose While Advisory Alpha Has Upped Its Stake; As Fastenal (FAST) Market Value Declined, Long Road Investment Counsel Boosted by $2.18 Million Its Position

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 29,840 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 2,601 shares. Bangor Comml Bank stated it has 1,158 shares. California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tompkins Corp has 0.19% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,875 shares. Brown Advisory has 20,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Girard Prns holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,363 shares. Dorsey Whitney Company Lc reported 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,979 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 3,819 shares. Cincinnati Insurance reported 29,900 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 24,400 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 3.84% or 153,686 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,901 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $299.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

