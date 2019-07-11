Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose While Verition Fund Management Has Upped by $1.47 Million Its Holding; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shares Declined, Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Boosted Its Position

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 261.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,361 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 3,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $204.73. About 371,178 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, up from 139,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 600,181 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 10,831 shares to 9,969 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 9,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,209 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,587 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

