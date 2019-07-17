Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped by $557,600 Its Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position by $568,035

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,531 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.98 million, up from 446,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.48. About 1.21M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 160,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 312,218 shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,205 shares to 48,944 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 451,676 shares to 19,324 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,274 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.