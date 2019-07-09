Cme Group (CME) Position Upped by Mizuho Bank Ltd; Spinnaker Trust Has Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $378,352

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.95. About 572,942 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,178 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 45,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $112.41. About 3.71M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,164 were reported by Alphamark Advsrs Lc. Sandy Spring Financial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 76,221 shares. 221,607 are owned by Forbes J M And Llp. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 84,577 were reported by Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt invested in 1.03% or 25,257 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 14.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.83% stake. Texas Bancorporation Tx accumulated 3,073 shares. At Comml Bank holds 14,782 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Td Asset invested in 2.75 million shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamel Assocs holds 69,388 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Stevens Management LP holds 283,510 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Fiduciary stated it has 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 21,445 shares to 249,051 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,057 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE).