Cme Group (CME) Position Lifted by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd; As Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Share Price Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased by $84.54 Million Its Holding

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.55. About 792,473 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.80 million for 22.70 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46M shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $516.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.