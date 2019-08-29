Cme Group (CME) Position Held by Mizuho Bank Ltd; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Value Declined While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Decreased Stake by $759,800

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 7,180 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.73. About 181,980 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $215.76. About 690,651 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,036 are owned by Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Management Ny holds 0.97% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,800 shares. Cap Interest reported 0.97% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kames Cap Public Ltd Com stated it has 2.98% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Marshall Wace Llp owns 52,069 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Forte Llc Adv stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sun Life Fincl owns 610 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa accumulated 2,194 shares. 32,349 are owned by Finemark State Bank & Tru. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 15,968 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca holds 0.24% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. 3,723 were reported by Stephens Ar. Daiwa Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). St Germain D J Inc holds 3,135 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.1% or 74,547 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CME Micro E-Mini Equity Index Futures Seen As Retail-Friendly Offering; Bitcoin Futures Update – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company owns 41 shares. Alpine Assoc Mgmt Inc accumulated 474,603 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 203,228 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has 4,281 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.19% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Prelude Cap Lc holds 0.17% or 22,950 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 84,002 shares. 2,211 were reported by Institute For Wealth. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 776,397 shares. Amer Investment Limited Co invested 1.86% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 45,702 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc owns 14,200 shares. Moreover, Gabelli & Commerce Inv Advisers Inc has 1.51% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 25,212 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Signs Global Long-Term Agreement with Daimler to Supply its Next Generation Automated Manual Transmission Control Technology – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WBC Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Sets June 27, 2019 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with ZF – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “(WBC) Merger Voting Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc.; Is the Deal in the Best Interest of Shareholders? – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.