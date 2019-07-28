Cme Group (CME) Position Held by Grisanti Capital Management Llc; C-V Starr & Co Trust Raised Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Position by $1.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,298 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

