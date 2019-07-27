Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.12 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Stake by $678,800

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.02% or 390 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 150 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 16,422 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 38,559 were reported by Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 1.51 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,404 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.76% or 48,766 shares. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 131,223 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.98% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 3,641 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 58,417 shares. Cap Guardian Company has 0.95% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,864 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory. Focused Wealth Management reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).