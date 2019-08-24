Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Increased by $14.76 Million Its Stake; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holder Brahman Capital Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,725 are held by First National Bank & Trust. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eagleclaw Managment Llc owns 15,100 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 384,540 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company reported 1.87M shares. Fcg Advisors Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd owns 151,181 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 164,866 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 152 were accumulated by Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru Communication. Ferguson Wellman Capital has 14,362 shares. Hwg Partnership invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.06 million were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Castleark Ltd Liability holds 143,686 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.06% or 1.09 million shares.

