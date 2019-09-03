Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Increased by $14.76 Million Its Holding; As Regional Management (RM) Valuation Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $917,184

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 38,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 231,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 192,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 182,719 shares traded or 242.84% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors Inc holds 7,985 shares. First Utd Bancshares holds 0.78% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 7,725 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,336 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 23,857 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc owns 2,125 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,559 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.22% or 682,821 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0.62% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Element Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns, Ohio-based fund reported 1,489 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.05% stake. Voya Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought $1.49 million worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) on Friday, May 24. 5,000 shares were bought by Beck Robert William, worth $129,950.