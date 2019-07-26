Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $34.93 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Increases Position in Republic Svcs Com (RSG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 60.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 213,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,676 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, down from 351,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 760,233 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 6098.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 236,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,901 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, up from 3,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 1.37M shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian Metals signs agreement to acquire FeTiV Minerals’ interest on 5 iron projects in Quebec, and appoints GÃ©rald Panneton as Chairman & CEO – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Currencies mostly steady; forint weaker before central bank meets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Pcl has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 6,718 shares. 17,622 are owned by Daiwa Secs Incorporated. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Principal Fin Grp has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Swarthmore Group accumulated 3,600 shares. 328,502 were reported by First Trust Advisors L P. Ing Groep Nv holds 55,719 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.03% stake. Orrstown Services holds 3,376 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed holds 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1.45 million shares. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,555 shares to 300,191 shares, valued at $35.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 635,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,200 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Management. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 22,150 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 6,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 190 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 31,072 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc reported 382,386 shares. 224,244 are held by Scopus Asset L P. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Partners has 4,962 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3,302 shares. Blair William And Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 28,722 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,719 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3.19M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 1.66M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd accumulated 6,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 7,820 shares to 652,765 shares, valued at $38.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,192 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Republic Services (RSG) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters File EEOC Charges Against Republic Services In Memphis – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.