Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $388,000; As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined, Rbf Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Company holds 10,637 shares. 963,372 were reported by Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Llc. 2,607 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co. Denali Advsrs Limited Com reported 119,700 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3.56M shares. 7,646 are held by Eagle Asset Management. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 253,848 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 125,204 shares or 0.78% of the stock. State Street reported 21.05 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 4,042 are owned by Verity Asset. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.36 million shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,222 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 8,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 109,988 shares to 90,012 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 290,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 134,345 shares to 139,345 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.