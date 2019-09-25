Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Holding; As Ciena (CIEN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Position

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,158 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 3,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.6. About 152,458 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 32,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 14,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $612,000, down from 47,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 363,670 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CIENA (CIEN) PT Cut to $47 at Nomura/Instinet As Telco Growth Pressures Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 115,895 shares to 152,473 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 38,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,554 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. 77,711 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Symphony Asset Llc reported 0.09% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 277,450 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 239,236 shares. Jag Cap invested 1.6% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 42,823 shares. Ion Asset Limited invested in 1.80M shares or 18.86% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.13M shares. Montag A Associates Inc owns 0.14% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 37,732 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 127,221 shares. 64,036 were reported by Raymond James & Associate. Mesirow Financial holds 0.18% or 28,425 shares in its portfolio.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 19,709 shares to 161,107 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 42,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc owns 7,834 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 1,865 shares. 14,453 were reported by North Star Invest Management. 410,080 were reported by Cap Guardian Tru. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51 shares. 126,890 are held by Guinness Asset. 9,143 are owned by Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 194,413 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Management has invested 2.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Haverford Trust has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,508 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.53% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 0.11% or 1,975 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 10,489 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).