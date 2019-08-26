Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Holding; Leuthold Group Increased Its Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stake by $349,376 as Shares Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 73,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 39,120 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 112,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.64. About 666,579 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $236.36. About 387,397 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.05% or 12,393 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 206 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.55M shares. 697,391 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Smith Asset Management LP accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,700 were reported by Goelzer Invest Management. Hbk Lp stated it has 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has 3,029 shares. 406,814 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. 8,700 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 138,736 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,216 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 764,160 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $133.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 976,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

