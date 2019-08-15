Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose While Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $33.37 Million; Eminence Capital LP Lifted Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 197,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.61M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 1.15M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 375,843 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 3.66 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.72 million shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $225.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 214,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance" published on June 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "DIA sets stage for $145 million riverfront HQ buildout – Jacksonville Business Journal" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 507,210 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $442.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares