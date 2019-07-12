Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Upped Position; Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Cut Holding by $13.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 133,137 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.72 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60 million, down from 6.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 533,639 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year's $0.24 per share.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.96 million for 40.45 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $124.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 1,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 16,422 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fund Sa has 81,681 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 37,911 shares stake. Sei Com holds 0.08% or 148,227 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 209 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 244,814 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Motco has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 172 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 9,956 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1.41M are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 10,120 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Com holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,795 shares.