CME Group (CME) Lost Buy Rating By Berenberg; City Office REIT (CIO) Sentiment Is 1.13

City Office REIT (CIO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 54 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 48 decreased and sold equity positions in City Office REIT. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 28.10 million shares, down from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding City Office REIT in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 15.

Berenberg has decreased CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) stock to Hold in a research report revealed to investors on Thursday morning, and has set a 12 month PT at $227.0000. CME’s old rating was Buy.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 245,597 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50M for 12.16 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $559.02 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 2.74% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 2,997 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 176,111 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has 1.15% invested in the company for 129,580 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,189 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $205.17’s average target is -5.09% below currents $216.17 stock price. CME Group had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21400 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. J.P. Morgan maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $150 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,288 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 21,216 shares. Moreover, Capital Rech Invsts has 0.85% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 29,840 are held by Oakwood Cap Mgmt Lc Ca. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.89% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 144,073 shares. Polar Capital Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,280 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 1,524 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested 3.51% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 191 are held by Reilly Advisors Ltd Company. 530,335 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,830 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 778,779 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 348 were reported by Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Com.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $77.41 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 42.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.