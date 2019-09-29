Cme Group (CME) Holding Maintained by Advisory Alpha Llc; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 317,290 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,561 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 18/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Lc reported 28,558 shares stake. 53 are held by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Citizens & Northern holds 0.31% or 2,905 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 6,797 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel Lc New York, a New York-based fund reported 885,210 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Company accumulated 162 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 9,125 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,532 shares. Optimum holds 0.06% or 1,025 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% or 4,059 shares. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 2,525 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Ltd invested in 0.14% or 6,260 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,200 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.50 million shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $299.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Management reported 7,510 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 6,400 shares. Td Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 69,514 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv Incorporated invested in 35 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 420 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.82% or 78,844 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fred Alger Management Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 51,523 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Loomis Sayles Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,725 shares. Calamos owns 5,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 61,315 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 6,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

