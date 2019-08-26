Cme Group (CME) Holding Lifted by Laurion Capital Management Lp; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 353.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 66,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 18,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 45,005 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 30,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.64. About 666,579 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (NYSE:PBR) by 334,600 shares to 972,600 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0.16% or 1,784 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.29M shares. Tributary Cap Limited Co has 3,300 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 143,141 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 60 shares. 14,362 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital. Mngmt New York has 3,800 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 76,879 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Grisanti Cap Management Lc holds 3.73% or 37,179 shares in its portfolio. 13,462 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,311 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Markets doubt Fed’s ability to defend economy, spur inflation – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boeing 737 MAX and the FAA: A Clash of Culture and Convexity – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.