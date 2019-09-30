Cme Group (CME) Holding Has Upped by Advisory Alpha Llc; Hwg Holdings LP Has Upped Its Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Position by $1.13 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 45.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 5,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,403 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 12,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.44. About 14.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.19. About 426,441 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Com holds 9,905 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hgk Asset Inc has 2.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,879 shares. Accuvest holds 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,515 shares. Choate Inv Advsr owns 110,286 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Inc reported 16,191 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Investment Advsrs has invested 5.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,535 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc accumulated 156,763 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset has invested 2.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest Management Limited has invested 3.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Tru has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Midwest Bank Division owns 83,552 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 25,121 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,818 shares to 9,650 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,448 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Llc invested in 4,262 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 45,110 are held by Granite Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Burns J W And Inc New York has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 625 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.65% or 24,200 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 32,761 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd has 7,825 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 14,200 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% stake. Synovus Fincl accumulated 0.06% or 21,272 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc has 2.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29,975 shares. Security Natl holds 127 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 76,898 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $299.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.