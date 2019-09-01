Cme Group (CME) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Increased Its Holding by $2.35 Million; Suncoast Equity Management Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sage Group invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayez Sarofim & invested in 4.68 million shares or 4.69% of the stock. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 400,000 shares. 7,088 were accumulated by Godsey & Gibb Assoc. Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 33,145 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 20,345 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Elm Limited Liability Com invested in 12,486 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate reported 4.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Cap stated it has 206,554 shares. Pggm owns 2.03 million shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delphi Ma accumulated 1.6% or 9,085 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 25,890 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Housing ETFs & Stocks to Buy on Likely September Rate Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.