Cme Group (CME) Holder Underhill Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $7.12 Million; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holder Passport Capital Upped Its Stake

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 3.46M shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 1.43M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,535 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 36,779 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 52,069 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 37,911 shares. Hilltop Inc accumulated 3,684 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,748 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 45,018 shares. Citizens Northern holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,998 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 3.46 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested 0.83% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 2,005 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).