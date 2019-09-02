Cme Group (CME) Holder Sns Financial Group Lowered Its Position by $414,428; Origin Asset Management Llp Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Raised by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, up from 70,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 674,675 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 26,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 730,487 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 90 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,211 shares. St Johns Inv Communications Ltd Co reported 35 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0.08% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 194,735 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 7,089 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 199,419 shares. State Street Corp owns 5.83M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 14,424 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,800 shares to 327,100 shares, valued at $38.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 39,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,600 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 130,203 shares to 140,303 shares, valued at $39.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 7,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,000 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 10,466 shares. International Ca reported 3.47% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,358 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 228 shares stake. Moreover, Sageworth Tru has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 480 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,718 shares. Weiss Multi reported 37,000 shares stake. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pnc Svcs Grp accumulated 57,442 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 16,422 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt owns 0.27% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 64,078 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.