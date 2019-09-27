Cme Group (CME) Holder Sns Financial Group Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Increased by $1.79 Million Its Holding

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 941,934 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 17,791 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 24,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $213.57. About 425,341 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 3.21 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Legal & General Public Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,702 were reported by Michael And Susan Dell Foundation. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,200 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp has invested 0.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 38,240 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 86,679 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,640 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 778,779 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 6.52M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Agf Investments holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Inc owns 3,085 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.56 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 16,051 shares to 351,457 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

