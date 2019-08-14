Cme Group (CME) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.74 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Lifted by Altimeter Capital Management Lp

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 28,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 993,281 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.47M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 837,226 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley reported 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Inc Tn owns 56,919 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Consultants owns 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,858 shares. Brookstone Cap owns 19,562 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northern Tru Corp invested in 2.8% or 96.18 million shares. The Texas-based Cadence Bankshares Na has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited stated it has 337,554 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Texas-based Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,823 shares. Blb&B Limited Co reported 2.32% stake. Mondrian Limited invested in 753,652 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Optimum Advsr invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Fragasso Grp has 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,202 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.47 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 1,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 24,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc has 0.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fjarde Ap holds 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 112,956 shares. California-based Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 0.7% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgestream Prtnrs LP invested in 48,396 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company accumulated 47,963 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,325 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Iron Financial Limited Liability Company reported 97,486 shares stake. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 6,231 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 63,105 shares to 276,161 shares, valued at $61.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 61,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,905 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).