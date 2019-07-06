Cme Group (CME) Holder Sabal Trust Co Lowered Position; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position by $3.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 42,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,657 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93 million, up from 267,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 558,016 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,775 shares to 740,257 shares, valued at $80.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 27,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,827 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

