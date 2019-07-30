Cme Group (CME) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $3.91 Million as Share Value Rose; Endurant Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $5.21 Million as Market Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 23,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,992 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, down from 68,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 2.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares to 716,124 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 80,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.88 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 13.71M shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.44% or 149,743 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 231,095 shares. 35,766 were reported by Raymond James Na. Wms Prtn Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.34% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 479,840 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 16.14M shares. 50,000 are held by Gabalex Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 3.97 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Kanawha Limited Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 57,169 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Duncker Streett Comm holds 31,601 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 48,302 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest reported 693,373 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Commerce invested in 0.04% or 1,805 shares. Conning owns 6,275 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.29% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 283,914 shares. 433,050 are owned by Guardian Trust. National Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 1.51M shares. Whittier invested in 0% or 905 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 7,985 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 37,179 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital Assocs New York stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).