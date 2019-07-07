Cme Group (CME) Holder Raymond James Trust Lifted Its Holding; Holowesko Partners LTD Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,935 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 19,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Counsel Inc stated it has 3.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stonebridge Mngmt Inc stated it has 3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boltwood Capital Management invested in 1.97% or 37,478 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0.33% stake. Cv Starr & has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 1.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 111,206 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc. Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 7,663 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated reported 84,800 shares stake. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 40,019 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability accumulated 27,521 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 3,118 were reported by Capital Mngmt Corp Va. 33,771 were reported by Smithbridge Asset De.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $64.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 2,593 shares to 21,825 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 1,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,288 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).