Cme Group (CME) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $934,472 as Valuation Rose; Dorsey Wright & Associates Maintains Position in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 34,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 490,663 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 230.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 8,173 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 2,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Savings Bank holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Com has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lpl Finance Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Asset owns 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 37,911 shares. Nadler Fin Group invested in 0.32% or 6,130 shares. 423 were accumulated by Financial Ser Corporation. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3,559 shares. Caprock Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,382 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,565 shares in its portfolio. Finemark National Bank And invested 0.31% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Korea Corp has 352,288 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.2% or 55,719 shares. Old Dominion holds 1.78% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29,950 shares. Guardian LP owns 57,967 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 30,225 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,595 shares to 215 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CME Group Inc (CME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc owns 29,772 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 73,200 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.05% or 32,664 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 377,895 are owned by First Trust Advsr L P. Virtu Fin Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,997 shares. Scout Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Whittier Trust reported 1,570 shares. Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma reported 9,393 shares stake. Baskin reported 320,867 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Markel Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 488,700 shares. Lpl Financial accumulated 13,486 shares. Markston Limited holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.