Cme Group (CME) Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Increased Its Holding by $14.76 Million as Share Price Rose; As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 280,734 shares traded or 88.28% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares to 970,141 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.22 million for 17.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year's $1.01 per share. ANIP's profit will be $14.22 million for 17.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.07% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 3,866 shares. Mangrove Prns holds 549,401 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 55,213 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 3,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company invested 0.95% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Perkins Capital stated it has 1.51% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 18,296 shares. Paloma Prns Management Com has 0.01% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 4,164 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 12,231 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 33,039 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 237 shares. Northern Trust holds 116,637 shares.