Cme Group (CME) Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Lifted Holding by $14.76 Million as Shares Rose; Winch Advisory Services Lifted Its Holding in Freeport (FCX) by $862,404

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 20.11 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L S stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.43% or 37,848 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 2.21M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sabal holds 0.05% or 3,175 shares. Moreover, Shelter Mutual Insur Company has 2.94% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 14 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,954 shares. Schroder Invest Gru reported 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Yhb Advsrs invested 0.79% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 114,090 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Laurion Cap Management Lp has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of stock or 7,425 shares. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of stock or 172,000 shares.