Cme Group (CME) Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Maintained by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 130,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 661,041 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.43M, up from 530,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 1.21M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,977 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 8,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.59. About 394,578 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 59,701 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rmb invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 795,011 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 57,846 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors owns 112,784 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated holds 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,000 shares. Quantres Asset Management has 0.54% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 33,824 shares. Maryland Cap Management reported 29,017 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.14M shares. Peoples Svcs has invested 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited accumulated 7,739 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cadence Bankshares Na has 16,284 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.60M shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust owns 8,242 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15,638 shares to 140,320 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 192,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,034 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,610 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

