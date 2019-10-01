Cme Group (CME) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $842,348 as Market Valuation Rose; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Price Declined, Commerce Bank Has Raised by $19.29 Million Its Holding

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 4809.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 69,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 70,838 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $244.59. About 756,008 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $211.34. About 878,958 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 27,102 shares to 335,408 shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 281,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,496 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 33,932 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.12% or 27,896 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.07% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 9,100 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.68% or 27,028 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,594 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 2,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 66,978 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 1,680 shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 8,779 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 491,701 shares. Parametric Lc holds 0.03% or 109,751 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.45% or 43,500 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 2,241 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Management has 0.25% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 4,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 391 shares. Capital Ww Invsts accumulated 35.15M shares or 1.6% of the stock. Premier Asset Ltd Llc has 10,641 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.73% or 54,032 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 319,360 were reported by Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 466,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,218 were accumulated by Altfest L J And Communication. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.