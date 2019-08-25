Cme Group (CME) Holder Hilltop Holdings Trimmed Position by $364,900 as Shares Rose; As Pfizer (Call) (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Its Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 5,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.55 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (PFE) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 6.83 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.23M, down from 8.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,085 were reported by Burns J W And Ny. 173,881 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 903,299 shares. Company Of Oklahoma invested in 3,000 shares. Blair William And Il owns 164,866 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,156 shares. Iron Financial Lc reported 97,486 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,147 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,358 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Advisors Asset Inc accumulated 0.06% or 21,400 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,462 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 78,042 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 51,951 shares to 55,231 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 10,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Cboe – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s How Pfizer Stock (and Pharma) Stand to Benefit From Mylan Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.