Cme Group (CME) Holder Hilltop Holdings Lowered Its Holding; Symphony Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 4,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 5,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $213.97. About 478,877 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CME Group Inc (CME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

