Cme Group (CME) Holder Element Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $3.54 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Tt International Has Trimmed Position

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 18,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 48,233 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE

Tt International decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 9,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,139 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 55,078 shares to 15,790 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 32,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,868 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 180,800 shares to 383,654 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 403,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

