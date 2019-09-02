Cme Group (CME) Holder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Lifted Its Position by $594,500; As Cvs/Caremark (CVS) Stock Declined, Blue Edge Capital Upped Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (CVS) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,426 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.06M, up from 8,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs/Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex

