Cme Group (CME) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $1.16 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Position in Valero Energy New (VLO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $210.52. About 226,111 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 689,335 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Twitter, Valero Energy and Synchrony Financial – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 529 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc L P. Srb reported 0.05% stake. West Oak Capital Lc stated it has 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Shelton Capital Management invested in 3,459 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 135,060 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il invested in 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 5,896 shares. Parkside Fin Bank invested in 636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Lc accumulated 11,535 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1% or 7.36 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Nuwave Management Ltd Co holds 471 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Natl Retail Bank In has 0.22% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). U S reported 7,500 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares to 1,338 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,314 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citizens Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,905 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 64,199 shares. 284,063 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. New York-based Gideon Cap has invested 0.51% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stratos Wealth Limited holds 1,524 shares. Country Tru Bankshares, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com reported 1.38% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Andra Ap owns 24,400 shares. Moreover, Guardian LP has 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 30,476 shares. 60,619 were accumulated by Pittenger & Anderson. Moreover, Fincl Architects Inc has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Adirondack Tru has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio.