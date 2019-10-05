Cme Group (CME) Holder Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Position by $4.67 Million; Jackson Square Partners Decreased Position in Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) by $44.70 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 343,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.11 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 24,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 122,166 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.71M, down from 146,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd by 376,312 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $72.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 313,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc New Cl A Cl A.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cordasco holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 39 shares. Reaves W H invested in 486,840 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.47% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 214,741 shares. Capital Growth Mgmt Lp owns 275,000 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,463 shares. Greenwich Inv Management holds 1,675 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 95 shares. Three Peaks Capital Ltd accumulated 1.12% or 29,775 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 111,572 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 80,176 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. D E Shaw has 483,443 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 19,370 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Mall REITs Fear the Forever 21 Bankruptcy? – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preferred Apartment Community: Safe 7% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arlington Asset Investment And A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Realty Capital Properties: My Worst REIT Idea – Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Americold Realty Trust Is A Great Investment, But Let’s Wait For A Price Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $582.82 million for 32.93 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “CryptoCorner: CME Increases Spot-Monthly BTC Futures, CF Benchmarks Recognized by EU Benchmarks Regulation, tZero (NASDAQ: $OSTK) Partners with BLOQ FLIX – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME Group falls after posting in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Limited Partnership invested in 0.48% or 105,032 shares. 17,791 were reported by Sns Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 46,130 were accumulated by Soros Fund Limited Company. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 364,102 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1.55M shares. Raymond James Na owns 21,052 shares. Finemark National Bank And Tru reported 29,168 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 3,000 shares stake. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cincinnati Fin Corporation stated it has 1.00 million shares. Lourd Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 306,733 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 180,000 shares stake.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,427 shares to 51,633 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).