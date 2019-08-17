Cme Group (CME) Holder Castleark Management Lowered Holding by $10.09 Million; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Stake by $1.33 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 61,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 143,686 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.65 million, down from 205,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 453,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, down from 502,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 195,150 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 38,200 shares to 577,620 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,764 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.93% or 184,935 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 1,088 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,424 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 60 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.93 million shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Archon Prns Llc invested in 0.22% or 6,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.15% or 10,466 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 138,676 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arete Wealth Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,748 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,036 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 6 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.17% stake.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JMP Group LLC (JMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13,815 shares to 547,983 shares, valued at $16.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 75,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $40,824 activity.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.12M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 136,647 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alphaone Service Limited Liability owns 607 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Prudential Fin reported 353,547 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Howe And Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 354,786 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com reported 489 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 37,190 shares. Eagle Boston Investment stated it has 0.91% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Strategic Financial Inc owns 9,261 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 30,195 shares.

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Berkshire Hills Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Berkshire Hills and SI Financial Announce Regulatory Approvals and Planned Closing Date of Pending Merger – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Berkshire Hills Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – PR Newswire” on January 05, 2018. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Berkshire Hills welcomes Baye Adofo-Wilson, Rheo A. Brouillard and William H. Hughes III to Board and announces additional changes – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hills Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Chief Experience and Culture Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.