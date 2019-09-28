Cme Group (CME) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Diker Management Boosted Holding by $5.29 Million

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,561 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated owns 5,292 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 1.52% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 47,205 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Com has 3.18% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Us Bank & Trust De holds 233,631 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 20,432 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Public Ltd has invested 2.68% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 23,410 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 82,488 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hightower Limited accumulated 86,679 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest reported 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cypress holds 62,874 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.3% or 121,056 shares. Capstone Inv Lc reported 0% stake. Iron Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14.86% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 96,736 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 55,499 shares to 872,712 shares, valued at $39.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 78,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).