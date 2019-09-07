Cme Group (CME) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Its Holding by $383,760 as Stock Value Rose; Connable Office Has Increased Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Position by $310,012; Market Value Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,585 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 7,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 857,550 shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 14,875 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,200 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95 million for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares to 37,635 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 27 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 3,300 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 37,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.4% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability accumulated 1,636 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,720 shares. Mitchell Capital Management invested in 5,977 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1.58% or 30,447 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 0.03% or 17,622 shares. Cincinnati Ins Company has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Natl Bank Of Omaha owns 37,848 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn Co has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt owns 5,247 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

