Cme Group (CME) Holder America First Investment Advisors Decreased Position by $509,876 as Stock Value Rose; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $6.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,990 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65M, down from 92,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $215.3. About 740,045 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 110.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 28,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $7.96 during the last trading session, reaching $431.79. About 319,382 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS IT FAVORS EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES ON STRONG CORPORATE EARNINGS, RELATIVELY HEALTHIER BALANCE SHEETS IN ASIA; 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK HELD 5.015 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN CREVAL AS OF MARCH 23 – FILING; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Total Institutional Net Inflows Were $3 Billion; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,372 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 53,870 shares. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 74,742 shares. M&T State Bank stated it has 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Swarthmore Gp Inc holds 2.54% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 270,659 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Plante Moran Financial Llc holds 0.01% or 280 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 112,956 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested in 13,462 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 3,641 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,764 shares. 493,100 are owned by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability. Piedmont Investment Incorporated owns 8,795 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.06 million for 32.82 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares to 45,528 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,329 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).